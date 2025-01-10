Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the command post exercise (CPX) at Fort Riley Kansas on Nov. 13, 2024, Maj. Adam Black, deputy G6, 1st Infantry Division (ID), left, and Maj. Edgardo Rivera, Project Manager Tactical Network’s project lead for Armored Formation Network On The Move (AFN OTM), right, discuss the upcoming AFN OTM Pilot II, to be conducted during the unit’s combat training center (CTC) rotations later in fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3N, public affairs)