Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Edgardo Rivera, Project Manager Tactical Network’s project lead for Armored Formation Network On The Move (AFN OTM), accesses the node monitoring station that leverages the Army’s automatic primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (auto-PACE) communications software, during the 1st Infantry Division command post exercise (CPX), at Fort Riley, Kansas, on Nov. 13, 2024. The unit will use this Humvee and other vehicle platforms integrated with a variety of commercial network equipment during the Army’s AFN OTM Pilot II, to be conducted during the unit’s combat training center (CTC) rotations later in FY25. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3N, public affairs)