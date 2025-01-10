Maj. Edgardo Rivera, Project Manager Tactical Network’s project lead for Armored Formation Network On The Move (AFN OTM), accesses the node monitoring station that leverages the Army’s automatic primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (auto-PACE) communications software, during the 1st Infantry Division command post exercise (CPX), at Fort Riley, Kansas, on Nov. 13, 2024. The unit will use this Humvee and other vehicle platforms integrated with a variety of commercial network equipment during the Army’s AFN OTM Pilot II, to be conducted during the unit’s combat training center (CTC) rotations later in FY25. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3N, public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8829111
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-wf398-1003
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|626.78 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation On The Move Pilot
