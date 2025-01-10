Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Amy Walker 

    Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network

    Maj. Edgardo Rivera, Project Manager Tactical Network’s project lead for Armored Formation Network On The Move (AFN OTM), accesses the node monitoring station that leverages the Army’s automatic primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (auto-PACE) communications software, during the 1st Infantry Division command post exercise (CPX), at Fort Riley, Kansas, on Nov. 13, 2024. The unit will use this Humvee and other vehicle platforms integrated with a variety of commercial network equipment during the Army’s AFN OTM Pilot II, to be conducted during the unit’s combat training center (CTC) rotations later in FY25. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3N, public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 8829111
    VIRIN: 241113-A-wf398-1003
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 626.78 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot
    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot
    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot
    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot
    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation On The Move Pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Kansas
    PEO C3N
    armored formation network on-the-move

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download