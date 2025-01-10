Army preps for second phase of Armored Formation Network On The Move Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Armored Formation Network On The Move (AFN OTM) Pilot equipment set includes expeditionary commercial at-the-quick-halt (ATQH) kick-out satellite prototypes that provide HT/LL command post network connectivity in minutes, enabling faster displacement and maneuver, greater operational flexibility, and increased survivability compared to legacy equipment. One commercial ATQH prototype is seen here during the 1st Infantry Division command post exercise (CPX) at Fort Riley Kansas on Nov. 13, 2024. The unit will use a variety of commercial network equipment during the Army’s AFN OTM Pilot II, to be conducted during the unit’s combat training center (CTC) rotations later in fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3N, public affairs)