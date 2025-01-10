Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island

    WAKE ISLAND, UNITED STATES MINOR OUTLYING ISLANDS

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Pierce Swanson looks out at Wake Island during a flight on a KC-130J Super Hercules, Dec. 17, 2024. The 12th Littoral Anti-Air battalion executed a long-range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island to increase operational proficiency and demonstrate 12th LAAB’s ability to rapidly establish expeditionary air surveillance and communication capabilities in a contested environment. Swanson, a native of Georgia, is a KC-130 fixed wing loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 23:21
    Photo ID: 8827782
    VIRIN: 241217-M-MQ870-2603
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: WAKE ISLAND, UM
    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment; 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion; Wake Island; Marines

