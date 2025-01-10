U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Macleod, left, and Cpl. Pierce Swanson unload a KC-130J Super Hercules on Wake Island, Dec. 17, 2024. The 12th Littoral Anti-Air battalion executed a long-range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island to increase operational proficiency and demonstrate 12th LAAB’s ability to rapidly establish expeditionary air surveillance and communication capabilities in a contested environment. Macleod, a native of New York, and Swanson, a native of Georgia, are both KC-130 fixed wing loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)