U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Macleod, left, and Cpl. Pierce Swanson unload a KC-130J Super Hercules on Wake Island, Dec. 17, 2024. The 12th Littoral Anti-Air battalion executed a long-range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island to increase operational proficiency and demonstrate 12th LAAB’s ability to rapidly establish expeditionary air surveillance and communication capabilities in a contested environment. Macleod, a native of New York, and Swanson, a native of Georgia, are both KC-130 fixed wing loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8827779
|VIRIN:
|241217-M-MQ870-2609
|Resolution:
|5060x3373
|Size:
|904.91 KB
|Location:
|WAKE ISLAND, UM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
