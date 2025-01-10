U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion Rehearse a Long-Range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines unload a KC-130J Super Hercules on Wake Island, Dec. 17, 2024. The 12th Littoral Anti-Air battalion executed a long-range Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island to increase operational proficiency and demonstrate 12th LAAB’s ability to rapidly establish expeditionary air surveillance and communication capabilities in a contested environment. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)