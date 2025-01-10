Master Sgt. Clayton-Cornell, noncommissioned officer in charge of administration at the 624th Regional Support Group, speaks to newcomers during the Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The proactive onboarding process enhances individual readiness and builds a sense of community within the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8827714
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-JE574-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|725.92 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
