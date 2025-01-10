Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Clayton-Cornell, noncommissioned officer in charge of administration at the 624th Regional Support Group, speaks to newcomers during the Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The proactive onboarding process enhances individual readiness and builds a sense of community within the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)