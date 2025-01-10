Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Warrior Orientation [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Warrior Orientation

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Master Sgt. Clayton-Cornell, noncommissioned officer in charge of administration at the 624th Regional Support Group, speaks to newcomers during the Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The proactive onboarding process enhances individual readiness and builds a sense of community within the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 8827714
    VIRIN: 240112-F-JE574-1004
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 725.92 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Pacific Warrior Orientation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

