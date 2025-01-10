Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Erik De Motta, 624th Regional Support Group emergency manager, presents key training requirements to newcomers during the Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 11, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. His briefing highlighted the importance of being ready for natural disasters and other emergencies specific to the Pacific region, ensuring newcomers are equipped to respond effectively in any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)