Newcomers to the 624th Regional Support Group listen to a brief as part of Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The new orientation marks a shift from self-directed in-processing to a guided, customer-service-focused onboarding experience, ensuring newcomers are supported and prepared for success in their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)
|01.11.2025
|01.12.2025 18:59
|8827711
|240111-F-JE574-1002
|4528x3016
|743.39 KB
|US
|2
|0
This work, Pacific Warrior Orientation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova