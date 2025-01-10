Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newcomers to the 624th Regional Support Group listen to a brief as part of Pacific Warrior Orientation, Jan. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The new orientation marks a shift from self-directed in-processing to a guided, customer-service-focused onboarding experience, ensuring newcomers are supported and prepared for success in their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)