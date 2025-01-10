Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William Gorby, incoming commander of Special Operations Detachment – Africa (Airborne), 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard, holds the guidon during a change of command ceremony, January 11, 2025, at Camp Sift near Bastrop, Texas. SOD – A provides command and control for U.S. and coalition special operation forces within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Army National Guard)