Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from Special Operations Detachment – Africa (Airborne), 71st Troop Command, stand at attention during the Army song at a change of command ceremony, January 11, 2025, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas. SOD – A provides command and control for U.S. and coalition special operation forces within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8827663
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-XZ333-2001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|BASTROP, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
