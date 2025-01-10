Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift

    BASTROP, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. William Gorby, incoming commander of Special Operations Detachment – Africa (Airborne), 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard, stands with Col. Theodore Unbehagen, the outgoing commander of SOD – A, Sergeant Major Victor Gonzalez, sergeant major for SOD – A, and Brig. Gen. Robert Crockem, commanding general of 71st Troop Command, in preparation for the passing of the guidon during in a change of command ceremony, January 11, 2025, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas. SOD – A provides command and control for U.S. and coalition special operation forces within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 8827666
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-XZ333-2004
    Resolution: 5412x3496
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: BASTROP, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift
    Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    SOD-A
    texas army national guard
    airborne
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download