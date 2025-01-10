Special Operations Detachment - Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Swift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William Gorby, incoming commander of Special Operations Detachment – Africa (Airborne), 71st Troop Command, Texas Army National Guard, stands with Col. Theodore Unbehagen, the outgoing commander of SOD – A, Sergeant Major Victor Gonzalez, sergeant major for SOD – A, and Brig. Gen. Robert Crockem, commanding general of 71st Troop Command, in preparation for the passing of the guidon during in a change of command ceremony, January 11, 2025, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas. SOD – A provides command and control for U.S. and coalition special operation forces within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Army National Guard)