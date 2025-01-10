Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    114th Fighter Wing

    Air National Guard Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 114th Communication Squadron guidon to Air National Guard Capt. Kyle Sorenson, 114th Communications Squadron commander at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The squadron was redesignated from previously being a flight as a reflection of its increase in responsibilities and capabilities (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Madelynn Diede)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 8827574
    VIRIN: 110125-Z-F3865-1003
    Resolution: 4445x4445
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Communications
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    114th Communications Squadron

