114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Air National Guard Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 114th Communication Squadron guidon to Air National Guard Capt. Kyle Sorenson, 114th Communications Squadron commander at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The squadron was redesignated from previously being a flight as a reflection of its increase in responsibilities and capabilities (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Madelynn Diede)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8827574
|VIRIN:
|110125-Z-F3865-1003
|Resolution:
|4445x4445
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
