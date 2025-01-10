114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Air National Guard Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group Commander, speaks at a redesignation ceremony for the 114th Communications Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The redesignation of a flight to a squadron reflects its increase in responsibilities and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madelynn Diede)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8827572
|VIRIN:
|110125-Z-F3865-1001
|Resolution:
|3644x5101
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
