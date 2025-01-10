114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group Commander, speaks at a redesignation ceremony for the 114th Communications Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The redesignation of a flight to a squadron reflects its increase in responsibilities and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madelynn Diede)