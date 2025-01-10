114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Air National Guard Capt. Kyle Sorenson, 114th Communications Squadron Commander, speaks at a redesignation ceremony for the 114th Communications Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. Redesignating a flight to a squadron reflects an increase in responsibilities and capabilities. The squadron was redesignated from previously being a flight as a reflection of its increase in responsibilities and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Madelynn Diede)
