    114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron [Image 2 of 5]

    114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a squadron transition ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The 114th Communications Flight was redesignated as a Squadron in order to more accurately reflect the responsibilities communications personnel possess. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 8827432
    VIRIN: 110125-Z-QG092-1033
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 18.39 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    114th Communications Flight
    114th Communications Squadron

