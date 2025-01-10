114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. John Samuel, 114th Mission Support Group first sergeant, Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group commander, Capt. Kyle Sorenson, 114th Communications Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tom Kreber, 114th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, stand at attention during a squadron transition ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The 114th Communications Flight was redesignated as a Squadron in order to more accurately reflect the responsibilities communications personnel possess. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)