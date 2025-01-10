114th Communications Flight redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Kyle Sorenson, 114th Communications Squadron commander, accepts the new guidon for the 114th Communications Squadron from Col. Lonny Reese, 114th Mission Support Group commander, during a squadron transition ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Jan. 11, 2025. The 114th Communications Flight was redesignated as a Squadron in order to more accurately reflect the responsibilities communications personnel possess. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)