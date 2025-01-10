Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeant works as pediatric nurse

    First Sergeant works as pediatric nurse

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Master Sgt. Lorra Hernon, 446th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, hold up a turkey to pass out to Airmen for Thanksgiving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Nov. 2, 2024. Hernon is a pediatric nurse in her career outside of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 8827334
    VIRIN: 241102-F-OW876-1044
    Resolution: 3588x2387
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    First sergeants pass out turkeys to Airmen
    First Sergeant works as pediatric nurse

    Citizen Airman - Lorra Hernon

    nurse
    first sergeant
    Thanksgiving

