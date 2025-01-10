First Sergeant works as pediatric nurse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Lorra Hernon, 446th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, hold up a turkey to pass out to Airmen for Thanksgiving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Nov. 2, 2024. Hernon is a pediatric nurse in her career outside of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps)