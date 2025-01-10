Citizen Airman - Lorra Hernon

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- The gentle murmur of children's laughter filled the vibrant colored walls of the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic. Amidst the cheerful chaos, Master Sgt. Lorra Hernon, a pediatric nurse at OBCC and newly appointed first sergeant for the 446th Force Support Squadron, moved with quiet confidence, her warm smile radiating a sense of calm and reassurance.



For Hernon, this wasn't just another day at the clinic - it was a culmination of years of dedication, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to service that transcended the boundaries of her dual roles.



From the demanding world of aircraft maintenance and becoming a “first shirt” to the compassionate embrace of pediatric nursing, Hernon's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, balance, and the unwavering pursuit of a life of service.



Hernon's path to becoming an airman began in the halls of her high school, where her passion for service was ignited through the Air Force Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps program.



“I did JROTC for all four years of high school,” said Hernon. “That’s when I started learning the dynamics of what the Air Force Reserve can offer me and what I can offer them.”



Driven by a desire to be part of something bigger than herself and a need to fund her education, she enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, embarking on a journey that would shape her life in profound ways.



"Joining the reserve was the best thing that I've done," said Hernon. "It had a domino effect on everything else I have in my life."



Her initial role as an aircraft fuel systems mechanic instilled in her the values of discipline, attention to detail, and teamwork, qualities that would prove invaluable in her future nursing career.



Hernon’s colleagues at OBCC have taken notice of these qualities. Shannon Ko, a registered nurse, described Hernon as a true asset to the team.



"She maintains a calm demeanor, knows when to escalate concerns and consistently upholds professionalism,” said Ko. “She collaborates effectively with other multidisciplinary team members, is unafraid to engage in difficult conversations and advocates strongly for her team."



The structure and rigor of military training provided a solid foundation for navigating the challenges of nursing school and the demanding environment of the ICU at Seattle Children's Hospital.



"The military taught me to embrace challenges and push beyond my comfort zone," said Hernon. "It gave me the confidence to believe in myself and my abilities."



But it was her personal experience as the child of a deaf mother that truly ignited her passion for nursing. Witnessing firsthand the barriers faced by those with communication challenges fueled her desire to make a difference in the lives of others.



"I saw the impact that compassionate healthcare professionals could have," said Hernon. "I wanted to be that source of support and understanding for others."



Hernon’s dedication to those she serves is evident in both her military and civilian roles. Lt. Col. Lauren Classe, 446th Maintenance Squadron commander, recalled a conversation that highlighted her commitment.



“Early on in our working relationship, Hernon told me that she was not always reachable by phone during the day because she made a conscious effort to be wholly present for her patients,” said Classe. “Here was a person who made a conscious effort to demonstrate her attentiveness and readiness to others.”



Her recent transition to the role of first sergeant brought a new dimension to her service. Driven by a desire to support her fellow Airmen, Hernon embraced the challenges of this demanding position, providing guidance, mentorship, and a listening ear to those facing personal or professional struggles.



"Being a first sergeant is an incredible honor," said Hernon. "It's about being there for others, helping them navigate difficult times, and empowering them to reach their full potential."



As Hernon prepared to leave the clinic for the day, a sense of fulfillment washed over her. She had found a way to seamlessly integrate her two passions, her military service and her nursing career, into a life of purpose and meaning. With her sights set on graduate school and a commission as an officer in the Air Force, Hernon's journey is far from over.



Hernon is a testament to the power of pursuing one's dreams, embracing challenges, and dedicating oneself to a life of service, both in and out of uniform.

