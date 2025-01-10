Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First sergeants pass out turkeys to Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    First sergeants from the 446th Airlift Wing hold up turkeys for a photo at Join Base Lewis McChord, Washington, on Nov. 2, 2024. The turkeys were donated to the Wing for Airmen in need by the Air Force Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps)

    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
