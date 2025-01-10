First sergeants pass out turkeys to Airmen

First sergeants from the 446th Airlift Wing hold up turkeys for a photo at Join Base Lewis McChord, Washington, on Nov. 2, 2024. The turkeys were donated to the Wing for Airmen in need by the Air Force Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps)
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
