Nimitz Sailors Prepare to Start a Jet Engine

Sailors prepare to start a jet engine for maintenance on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)