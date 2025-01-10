Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Zone Inspections

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Zone Inspections

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors conduct zone inspection aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)

