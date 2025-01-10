BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescuse Squadron lowers a hoist during a personnel recovery training mission as part of a routine readiness exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. The training scenario was designed to practice evactuating personnel in the event of a crash, ensuring survivors can be retrieved from the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)