BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilites

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescuse Squadron lowers a hoist during a personnel recovery training mission as part of a routine readiness exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. The training scenario was designed to practice evactuating personnel in the event of a crash, ensuring survivors can be retrieved from the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8826838
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-VQ804-1088
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities
