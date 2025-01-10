Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilites [Image 3 of 3]

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilites

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescuse Squadron lowers a hoist during a personnel recovery training mission as part of a routine readiness exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. The training scenario was designed to practice evactuating personnel in the event of a crash, ensuring survivors can be retrieved from the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    VIRIN: 250111-F-VQ804-1088
    USPACOM
    CSAR
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Beverly High 25-1

