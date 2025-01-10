BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron examine the pre-flight checklists for a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. Through local and regional exercises, the 18th Wing validates and strengthens the shared doctrine, tactics, procedures and systems that enable seamless operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)