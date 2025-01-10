Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities [Image 1 of 3]

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron examine the pre-flight checklists for a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. Through local and regional exercises, the 18th Wing validates and strengthens the shared doctrine, tactics, procedures and systems that enable seamless operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    CSAR
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Beverly High 25-1

