BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Woods, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 apprentice, prepares to signal the HH-60W Jolly Green II for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. Maintaining readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)