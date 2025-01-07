Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

    BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Woods, 33rd Rescue Squadron HH-60 apprentice, prepares to signal the HH-60W Jolly Green II for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025. Maintaining readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)

    This work, BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    CSAR
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Beverly High 25-1

