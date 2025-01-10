Quarterly Load and DCC Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kasiem Willis, assigned to the 366th Munitions Squadron, builds a GBU-12 bomb during a quarterly load crew competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 26, 2024. Airmen from the 366th Munitions Squadron and the 389th and 391st Fighter Generation Squadrons demonstrated attention to detail, teamwork and bomb-building and loading expertise during the load crew competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)