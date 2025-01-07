Quarterly Load and DCC Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sydney Schuk, left, and Staff Sgt. Matheau Hodap, both assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, won the 366th Fighter Wing Dedicated Crew Chief (DCC) of the Quarter Competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 26, 2024. The DCC Competition is an evaluation comprised of knowledge checks, uniform inspections, and aircraft performance and presentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)