    Quarterly Load and DCC Competition [Image 1 of 14]

    Quarterly Load and DCC Competition

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Perreira, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS), installs an arming wire onto a GBU-12 bomb during a quarterly load crew competition at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 26, 2024. Airmen from the 366th Munitions Squadron and the 389th and 391st FGS demonstrated attention to detail, teamwork and bomb-building and loading expertise during the load crew competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

