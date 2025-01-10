FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and California Governor Gavin Newsom walked through a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. The two were accompanied by FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and other FEMA staff.