Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and California Governor Gavin Newsom walked through a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. The two were accompanied by FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and other FEMA staff.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 20:40
    Photo ID: 8826754
    VIRIN: 250110-D-AW394-1128
    Resolution: 1024x576
    Size: 393.41 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage [Image 6 of 6], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage
    FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download