LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and California Governor Gavin Newsom walked through a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. The two were accompanied by FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and other FEMA staff.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8826753
|VIRIN:
|250110-D-AW394-2975
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|468.91 KB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Administrator and California Govenor Survey Los Angeles County Wildfire Damage [Image 6 of 6], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.