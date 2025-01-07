Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage [Image 2 of 2]

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Joshua Glenn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    (From left) Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Chairman Gary Burke, chairman, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), sign a memorandum to officially begin an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, during a signing ceremony held at the Walla Walla District, Jan. 10, 2025. The project was one of 12 across the country to participate in a groundbreaking federal pilot program. The program, authorized under Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, invests in small or economically disadvantaged communities, with the federal government covering 100% of project costs. The project involves modifying 63 federally constructed grade control sills to create a low-flow channel, enabling juvenile and adult fish to navigate the channel effectively.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 8826671
    VIRIN: 241011-A-WI984-4536
    Resolution: 3094x2210
    Size: 865.27 KB
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

