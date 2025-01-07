USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) hosted a signing ceremony for an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, Jan. 10, 2025. The project was one of 12 across the country to participate in a groundbreaking federal pilot program. The program, authorized under Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, invests in small or economically disadvantaged communities, with the federal government covering 100% of project costs. The project involves modifying 63 federally constructed grade control sills to create a low-flow channel, enabling juvenile and adult fish to navigate the channel effectively.