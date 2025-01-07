USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage

Photo By Joshua Glenn | (From left) Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Glenn | (From left) Lt. Col. Katie Werback, commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Chairman Gary Burke, chairman, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), sign a memorandum to officially begin an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, during a signing ceremony held at the Walla Walla District, Jan. 10, 2025. The project was one of 12 across the country to participate in a groundbreaking federal pilot program. The program, authorized under Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, invests in small or economically disadvantaged communities, with the federal government covering 100% of project costs. The project involves modifying 63 federally constructed grade control sills to create a low-flow channel, enabling juvenile and adult fish to navigate the channel effectively. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) hosted a signing ceremony for an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, Jan. 10, 2025.



The project was one of 12 across the country to participate in a groundbreaking federal pilot program. The program, authorized under Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, invests in small or economically disadvantaged communities, with the federal government covering 100% of project costs.



The project involves modifying 63 federally constructed grade control sills to create a low-flow channel, enabling juvenile and adult fish to navigate the channel effectively.



This effort will significantly benefit culturally important fish species, including ESA-threatened middle Columbia River summer steelhead and bull trout, as well as reintroduced spring Chinook salmon, according to Mike Lambert, Habitat Program supervisor for CTUIR’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in a CTUIR press release. “These fish transit the Mill Creek Flood Control Project on their upstream migration to spawning habitat in the headwaters of Mill Creek and on their downstream migration to the Pacific Ocean and mainstem Columbia River habitats.”



“This pilot program allows us to make targeted investments that address environmental and community needs,” said Lt. Col. Katie Werback, Commander of the Walla Walla District. “We are proud to partner with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on a project that benefits both the ecosystem and the cultural heritage of this region.”



The 12 projects selected for the pilot program were chosen through a rigorous process that evaluated 192 proposals submitted nationwide. The projects, supported under the Continuing Authorities Program (CAP), address water resource challenges such as aquatic ecosystem restoration, flood risk management, and commercial navigation.



“Over many years, flood control has been the driving force of river management without consideration of the impacts of the natural environment. Public safety and human health are the two key goals of (USACE) but also environmental protection,” said Chairman Gary Burke of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “CTUIR has worked with (USACE) and other partners to ensure that environmental management and flood control can coexist. The Mill Creek Project will continue to be significant for the restoration and protection of the culture and natural resources important to the CTUIR treaty rights and to all citizens of this region.”



Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael L. Connor emphasized the broader significance of the program during a recent announcement: “Investing in small, historically neglected communities, including tribal nations, has been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration,” said Connor. “We need to ensure all communities across the United States are treated equally, have the same access to funding, and receive the same consideration for critical infrastructure projects.”



The Walla Walla District will work closely with CTUIR to advance the project through its planning, design, and construction phases. The collaboration underscores USACE dedication to supporting environmental sustainability and justice, tribal partnerships, and economic development for the communities it serves.



For more information on the Section 165(a) pilot program, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Water-Resources-Development-Act/