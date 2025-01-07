USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Leopoldo “Lee” Cancio, right, director of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center, and USAISR Commander Col. Elisa O’Hern, left, guide Maj. Gen. Philip McNee, the Surgeon General of the United Kingdom Armed Forces, on a tour of the ISR Burn Center Oct. 22, 2024.