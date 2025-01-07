Dr. Leopoldo “Lee” Cancio, right, director of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center, and USAISR Commander Col. Elisa O’Hern, left, guide Maj. Gen. Philip McNee, the Surgeon General of the United Kingdom Armed Forces, on a tour of the ISR Burn Center Oct. 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8825976
|VIRIN:
|241022-O-PI454-7074
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President
No keywords found.