Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Steven Galvan 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Leopoldo “Lee” Cancio, left, presents members of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Flight Team with their basic aviation badges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 8825977
    VIRIN: 241015-O-PI454-6929
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President
    USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President
    USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAISR&rsquo;s Cancio Named American Burn Association President

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download