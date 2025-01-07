Dr. Leopoldo “Lee” Cancio, director of the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center, has been named President-elect of the ABA for the 2026-2027 term. He is the 19th USAISR teammate to hold this prestigious position.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8825978
|VIRIN:
|190202-O-PI454-6663
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAISR’s Cancio Named American Burn Association President
No keywords found.