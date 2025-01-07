Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army’s longest, currently-serving 56M reflects on nearly 30 years of service ahead of retirement [Image 2 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Pvt. 2nd Class Deitra Alam, a religious affairs specialist, poses for s photo. Alam is the longest, currently-serving, active-duty enlisted member of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service. (courtsey photo)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 07:30
    Photo ID: 8825841
    VIRIN: 250110-A-VM943-5498
    Resolution: 198x402
    Size: 31.96 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 86
    Downloads: 0

    Sergeant Major Academy
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    religious affairs specialist
    56M

