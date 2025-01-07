The Army’s longest, currently-serving 56M reflects on nearly 30 years of service ahead of retirement

Being the longest, currently-serving, active-duty enlisted member of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps is an achievement to be proud of, but for Command Sgt. Maj. Deitra Alam, it is only one of many accomplishments during a nearly 30-year career.



Over the course of three decades of service, CSM Alam has forged a legacy that reflects her unwavering commitment to Soldiers, her family, and her faith. As we bid farewell, Alam’s career stands rooted in faith, compassion, and resilience.



Alam’s foundation to service began in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in a family that valued hard work and responsibility.



“Being the oldest child definitely played a factor in my take-charge attitude,” Alam shared. “I had to get my sisters in line, get chores done, prepare meals, and help my mother around the house. Work ethic and the value of family were instilled in me early on.”



Military service was not a foreign concept to Alam. Her grandfather served in the Air Force, her stepfather was a Marine, and other relatives served in various branches. However, as the first woman in her family to enlist, CSM Alam embraced the opportunity to lead and inspire.



“I have a lot of very strong women in my family,” Alam continued. “I grew up with women taking charge, getting things done, so I think for me, joining the military was kind of a natural thing to do.”



Her decision to join the Army was cemented when she received a letter in the mail that asked, “Do you want to be independent? Do you want to see the world?”



“Of course, the answer was yes,” she recalled. “That led me to a recruiter, and it didn’t take long for me to know this was my path.”



Initially, Alam pursued the role of a religious affairs specialist to ease her mother’s concerns about her joining the Army. A family friend with experience in the Army chaplaincy reassured her mother it was a meaningful and supportive career field.



“At first, I chose it just to keep the peace,” she admitted, “but it turned out to be the perfect fit for me. Sometimes, destiny plays a role in guiding you to the right decision.”



One of Alam’s most formative roles was her time as a drill sergeant.



“Some people didn’t think drill sergeant school was for me,” she said. “But that only encouraged me more.”



Graduating as the distinguished honor graduate, she embraced the opportunity to transform recruits into Soldiers.



She recalled a young recruit at the reception battalion who wanted to quit.



“Within minutes of talking to her, I helped her see that challenges are part of life and asked her, ‘Do you want to live with regrets, or do you want to see what you’re capable of?’”



That recruit later introduced Alam to her mother at graduation, who tearfully thanked her for helping her daughter persevere.



“It was humbling,” Alam reflected. “Moments like that made me realize the profound effect we have on people and how much more they’re capable of than they realize.”



Her success as a drill sergeant led to her selection as Drill Sergeant of the Year for her brigade and as a drill sergeant leader at the Drill Sergeant Academy.



“The motto when I joined the Army was, ‘Be all you can be,’ and that always resonated with me,” she said. “This experience taught me I could excel in areas outside my technical expertise and set the stage for everything I would accomplish after that.”



Alam’s leadership journey later took her to the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy (USASMA), where she played a pivotal role in shaping the Army’s senior enlisted leaders.



“At the Sergeant Major Academy, our job is to challenge seasoned leaders and help them rethink leadership,” she explained. “What brought you success as a first sergeant might not sustain you as a sergeant major.”



As an instructor and later deputy director, she guided leaders through their professional growth.



“To influence and challenge mature leaders at the pinnacle of their careers was both humbling and rewarding,” she said.



Alam, along with her husband, again made history as the first 56Ms to complete the Penn State Sergeant Major Academy Fellowship, leaving a lasting impact on the program and future leaders.



As the final assignment in her 30-year career, Alam was selected to be the command sergeant major for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), U.S. Army South, an assignment Alam described as a gift.



“It was like God kind of winked at me at the end of my career,” she shared. “He gave me this amazing opportunity to work with phenomenal commanders and professionals.”



For Alam, the experience of working directly for two female commanders was groundbreaking.

“In 29 and a half years, I’d never had a direct supervisor who was a woman,” she said. “Working with Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez and Lt. Col. Laura Hamilton, as well as the executive officer, Maj. Elizabeth Gomez, was the icing on the cake of what I feel has been an amazing career.”



Her time at HHBN has been marked by a return to readiness and teamwork.



“We’ve worked hard to build a phenomenal team, focusing on the mission while taking care of Soldiers. It’s been incredible to witness what we’ve accomplished together,” she said.



Alam emphasized the importance of servant leadership throughout her career.



“Leadership can never be about you. It’s about adjusting to the unit’s needs, empowering others, and creating an environment where excellence thrives,” she explained.



Alam is proud of the progress the Army has made in understanding the value of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.



“When I joined in the ‘90s, many people didn’t know what we did,” she said. “I’d go to a new unit, and they’d ask, ‘What does a chaplain assistant do?’ It was frustrating, but it motivated me to explain the critical role we play.”



Alam’s passion for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and its mission to support Soldiers’ spiritual and emotional well-being helped her persevere.



“We’re a cut above when it comes to professionalism and capability,” she shared with pride. “Over time, the Army's appreciation for what the chaplaincy brings has definitely made leaps and bounds and improvements since I joined the Army.”



She emphasized how the Army now recognizes the importance of holistic fitness—spiritual, emotional, and mental readiness—and its impact on mission success.



“We’re in a space now where commanders understand that resilient Soldiers are effective warfighters. Programs that address Soldiers’ recovery and preparation have become a priority, aligning mission accomplishment with taking care of people,” she said.



Alam also noted the increased presence of 56Ms in leadership roles.



“I’ve seen so many of us move into first sergeant and command sergeant major positions, even nominative roles outside the chaplaincy,” she said proudly. “Commanders at every level now recognize the excellence and professionalism we bring to the table.”



Reflecting on her career and thinking ahead to retirement, Alam expressed deep gratitude for her journey.



“I’m grateful to God for His favor over my life and the amazing people who supported me,” she said. “My family, friends, and colleagues have been my strength, and I hope my service honors the sacrifices of those who didn’t make it to this day.”



Alam’s legacy as a servant leader, mentor, and trailblazer will continue to inspire Soldiers for generations to come, and her guiding principle remains clear: “Strive for excellence, not perfection. Always put God first, keep your family close, and give your all. When you reach the end, you can look back and say, ‘I gave it everything I had.’”

