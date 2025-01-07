Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 07:30 Photo ID: 8825844 VIRIN: 250110-A-VM943-1066 Resolution: 799x533 Size: 252.23 KB Location: US Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

Web Views: 51 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Army’s longest, currently-serving 56M reflects on nearly 30 years of service ahead of retirement [Image 5 of 5], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.