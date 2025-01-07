Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), expresses his appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler, right, a visual information officer with 3rd MLG, during a Purple Heart ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Faffler received two Purple Hearts, both for wounds sustained during combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, May and October of 2010. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 23:24
    Photo ID: 8825746
    VIRIN: 250106-M-ER396-1082
    Resolution: 7831x5223
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony
    3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    purple heart
    japan
    okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download