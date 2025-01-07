3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), expresses his appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler, right, a visual information officer with 3rd MLG, during a Purple Heart ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Faffler received two Purple Hearts, both for wounds sustained during combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, May and October of 2010. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)