3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler, a visual information officer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, stands at attention during his Purple Heart ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Faffler received two Purple Hearts, both for wounds sustained during combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, May and October of 2010. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)