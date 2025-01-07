3rd Marine Logistics Group Purple Heart Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a group photo after a Purple Heart ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler, a visual information officer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, received two Purple Hearts, both for wounds sustained during combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, May and October of 2010. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)