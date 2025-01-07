Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon wins Mustang of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon, 51st Force Support Squadron administrative assistant, checks her email at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2024. Chong was named the 51st Fighter Wing Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to her unit and Team Osan. With the high turnover rate at Osan, civilian employees like Ms. Chong are vital in helping things run smoothly when military members transition in and out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)