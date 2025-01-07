Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon wins Mustang of the Week [Image 1 of 3]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon, 51st Force Support Squadron administrative assistant, checks her email at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2024. Chong was named the 51st Fighter Wing Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to her unit and Team Osan. With the high turnover rate at Osan, civilian employees like Ms. Chong are vital in helping things run smoothly when military members transition in and out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

