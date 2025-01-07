Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon wins Mustang of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon, 51st Force Support Squadron administrative assistant, poses for a photo outside the enlisted club at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2024. Chong, 51st Fighter Wing Mustang of the Week, has been working at the enlisted club for nine years and enjoys meeting new people weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)