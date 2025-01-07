Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon wins Mustang of the Week

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– Ms. Chong, Chu Hyon, 51st Force Support Squadron administrative assistant, was named 51st Fighter Wing Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2024. Her varying jobs from cashier to catering to admin, help keep the Osan enlisted club running while ensuring the morale of Airmen and their families doesn't waver.



Chong has been working at the enlisted club for nine years. Before joining the 51st FSS, she worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, ingraining her in the fabric of the base for over a decade. When she saw an opening within FSS, she jumped at the opportunity to expand her horizons.



“I’ve been here for a long time, but I’ve changed jobs a lot,” explained Chong. “I’ve been a food stock worker, waitress, cashier, and now this job - so it's been nine years but I’ve had four jobs in FSS. It’s been exciting.”



With the high turnover rate at Osan, civilian employees like Chong are vital in helping things run smoothly when military members transition in and out. She explained that her team’s communication and positive mindset are important to their unit’s success at what can sometimes be a stressful base.



“We always have activities going on here and it creates a powerful energy,” expressed Chong, whose value and care for people is her passion. “All the customers stop here whether they’re PSCing out, going to a holiday party or a promotion party, we get to meet a lot of people; I love that.”



Congratulations on winning Mustang of the Week Ms. Chong!

