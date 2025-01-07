Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiting Command visits San Antonio Superintendent [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), a native of Ellington, Connecticut, right, meets with Sean Maika, superintendent of North East Independent School District San Antonio during a school visit leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 25 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

