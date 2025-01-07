Navy Recruiting Command visits San Antonio Superintendent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), a native of Ellington, Connecticut, right, shakes hands with Sean Maika, superintendent of North East Independent School District San Antonio during a school visit leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 25 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)