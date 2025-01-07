Navy Recruiting Command visits San Antonio Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), a native of Ellington, Connecticut, right, shakes hands with Sean Maika, superintendent of North East Independent School District San Antonio during a school visit leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl. Navy serves as the official title sponsor of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which over the past 25 years, has established itself as the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring over 500 All-Americans who have played in the NFL. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8825620
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-XB641-1006
|Resolution:
|3760x2502
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
