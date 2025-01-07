Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral for 39th President, Jimmy Carter [Image 3 of 3]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Color Guard and Joint-Service Casket Team escort the casket of former President Jimmy Carter during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C. Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

